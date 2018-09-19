‘It’s Grime Up North’: Blackpool's grime documentary nearing completion

Grime enthusiasts from all over Blackpool gathered for the filming of a new TV show that follows young MCs as they pursue their musical dreams.

The Channel 4 documentary, called ‘It’s Grime Up North’, has been filming in the resort for around four months.

Local grime artist Liam Shelton, 22, who performs under the stage name Shelton, was approached by the show in February.

He joined fellow musicians Little T, Jordan Ellis, Callyman Sam, and others from online entertainment channel BGMedia (Blackpool Grime Media) at the Brun Grove Working Men’s Club, in South Shore, on Saturday for a night of filming and charity fundraising for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

He said: “Hopefully this documentary will show a lot more artists doing what they can to put Blackpool on the map.

“They started filming me looking for a job and they filmed me in the studio with the rest of the boys we spit bars with.

“Grime has really blown up. Everyone knows about the Blackpool grime scene, but they know about it for the wrong reasons. When it first started a lot of little kids were involved and people weren’t taking it seriously.

“We want to show that there are people who do take it seriously.”

Grime, made famous by artists such as Stormzy and Dizzee Rascal,is a music style that grew out of the UK’s electronic dance scene, including the garage and jungle styles.

Liam, a barman, from Layton, said: “Grime has its own unique style. It’s different to rap and hip hop.

“I write my own lyrics. I write about what’s on my mind and if I’m going through bad times I will write about it. It’s a way of expressing my feelings.

“It’s a way of coming together with other artists. I just love what it brings.

“We have been filming for about four months. We have had the bad days, had the good days, had the fun days.

“I’m quite nervous because I don’t know how it’s going to turn out on TV but we’re hoping for the best.”

The majority of filming for It’s Grime Up North (working title) has now been completed.

The documentary, made by the BBC, is due to air on Channel 4 early next year at a date to be announced.