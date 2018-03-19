Indie pop band James set for county date with tour of UK

Indie pop band James have announced a seven-date UK tour that will see them come to Lancashire in May.

The group is revisiting venues they have not played at for several years, and will be returning to the King George’s Hall, in Blackburn, on May 19.

Frontman Tim Booth said: “After the intimacy of the Manchester Albert Hall gig we decided to try a small tour of smallish venues.

We’ll see you in the mega domes later in the year.”

These shows will be the band’s first run of dates in the UK since the 2016 release of ‘Girl at the End of the World’, which reached number two in the charts.

James will also play at a number of summer festivals later in the year.

The band, best known for hit singles including ‘Come Home’, ‘Laid’ and ‘Sit Down’, released their first album in 1986.

They broke up after a farewell tour in 2001, but reformed in 2007 and have since released four albums and resumed touring.

- Tickets go on pre-sale for fans signed up to the band’s mailing list on March 21 at 9am.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on March 23, available from www.gigsandtours.com