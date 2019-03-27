Highest Point Festival, Lancaster: Latest artist reveals including Sister Sledge, the Zutons, Feeder plus dance lineup and BBC Introducing stage stars (full lineup)

Highest Point will return to Lancaster’s glorious Williamson Park on Friday May 17-19 for another jam-packed weekend of music and arts.

Now in its second year, the music festival will welcome some of its most established names to date with more to be announced.

Disco royalty Sister Sledge, famed for their hits ‘We Are Family’ and ‘Lost In Music’, will turn Williamson Park into one big dancefloor, whilst indie-rockers The Zutons will hit crowds with some nostalgia.

Welsh rockers Feeder are lined up, with hip-hop authority Grandmaster Flash also set for a live performance.

The Dell stage, a natural amphitheatre deep in the woods, will be at the forefront of the festival’s dance offerings, hosting Saved Records boss Nic Fanciulli and house wizard (and friend of Highest Point) James Zabiela as headliners on the Friday.

On the Saturday, co-founder and CEO of Hospital Records London Elektricity finally makes it to Lancaster with Hospitality up-and-comer Whiney, with ragga legend General Levy and Dynamite MC also confirmed.

READ: 2018 Highest Point review

Funk and boogie lovers rejoice, as Gin & Disco will be hosting a stage at Highest Point.

The touring party will take over a unique space within the park, with views across the lake and waterfall. On Friday you can catch reel-to-reel pioneer Greg Wilson and Glitterbox favourite Hifi Sean behind the decks, whilst on Saturday, Mighty Mouse, Get Down Edits and Derek Kaye will all bring their disco stylings.

The Sundial Stage, with amazing views over Morecambe Bay, is another party haven which will host Juice Box presents Jinx in Dub b2b Gella on Friday, and Escape presents Judge Jules on the Saturday.

BBC Introducing will be returning, bringing with them some of the finest up-and-coming acts from the area and beyond.

2018’s edition saw the park burst to life with a fusion of live music and DJ sets, and this year will be the same, but with extended hours on the Friday and Saturday, with five stages of music from 11am-11pm, followed by a family day on Sunday May 19.

Camping has also been introduced for 2019, giving attendees even more options when it comes to their weekend.

Highest Point founder Jamie Scahill commented: "We are all buzzing that Highest Point Festival will return to the beautiful surroundings of Williamson Park in Lancaster in May.

"Over 20,000 smiling faces attended over the 3 days last year and we aim to make this year even bigger.”

READ: Lineup for the Lytham Festival

Organised by the team that brought about A Wing at Lancaster Castle and the sell-out Hacienda Classical show, the festival is inspired by the team’s close friend Chris Glaba, who sadly passed away in 2016.

The festival will also be fundraising for Macmillan, a charity very close to their heart.

BBC Introducing is set to return, bringing with them some of the finest up-and-coming acts from the area and beyond.

The Chris Glaba Memorial stage will welcome a host of exciting talent over the course of the 3 days, including the Sunday which is family friendly.

Hand-picked artists from across the live music spectrum include indie rockers CABBAGE, singer-songwriter Anna Calvi, Blackburn-born alternative pop artist Charlotte OC, plus returning Highest Point favourites The Hara and Y.O.U.N.G.

You’ll also be able to catch Hunter & The Bear, Twisted Wheel, The Lottery Winners and many more.

Sean McGinty from BBC Introducing Lancashire said: “Highest Point Festival has given young Lancashire artists a remarkable opportunity to tour on a bus, play gigs in coffee shops and ultimately for some to play on a festival stage in the most beautiful of settings. We're really looking forward to showcasing some great local artists again on the BBC Introducing stage at this years festival

The full dance lineup is:

Friday

The Dell:

Nic Fanciulli * James Zabiela * Sonny Wharton * Luke Stanger * Jemmy * Matt Thiss

Gin & Disco:

Greg Wilson * Hifi Sean * The Disco Exchange * Funkademia residents

The Sundial:

Juice Box presents Jinx in Dub b2b Gella

Saturday

The Dell:

London Elektricity * General Levy * Dynamite MC * Whiney * Liohness * Big Things BBQ

Gin & Disco:

Mighty Mouse * Get Down Edits * Derek Kaye * Funkademia residents * Cherry Mango

The Sundial:

Escape presents

Judge Jules * Matt Thiss * Summer J * Dave Lee

The full BBC Introducing line up is:

Friday

CABBAGE

Charlotte OC

Hunter & The Bear

King Nun

Mike Dignam

Jamie McCool

Building Giants

Livvy K

Ruth Willow

Lauren Hope

David Shurr

Saturday

Anna Calvi

Twisted Wheel

Y.O.U.N.G.

The Moods

OVVLS

Sound of Thieves

Laurel Canyon

Orla Das

Sauce

Hollie Findlay

Sunday

The Hara

The Empire Police

The Lottery Winners

Pip Hall

Jekyll

Molly Warburton

Nana White Pepper

Katie Nicholas

Lauren Jean

Look up the Highest Point website HERE

