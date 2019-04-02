Here is how to get tickets for the Blackpool Livewire Festival 2019

Tickets for Livewire Festival 2019, which will take place over the August Bank Holiday weekend go on sale Friday April 5 at 10am

The first big headliner to be announced is Grammy-award winning R n B singer Lauryn Hill, who will perform at the Blackpool Tower Headland Arena on Saturday August 22.

Read more on Livewire Festival 2019 here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/livewire-festival-2019-lauryn-hill-set-to-headline-blackpool-tower-headland-arena-with-20th-anniversary-tour-for-the-miseducation-of-lauryn-hill-1-9686172

Those who purchased tickets for the 2018 event for a limited time only, can secure a code to save the cost on booking fees by providing their previous booking reference, name and address.

The four-day event will be staged on the famous resort's comedy carpet and more acts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will be available from 10am Friday at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F00567DB3D76EE5

The festival returns after a massive inaugural year in 2017, which saw unforgettable performances by a host of UK and international acts including Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Jacksons

Festival bosses announced they would be making a big return to the famous seaside resort for the August bank holiday in 2019.

US singer, rapper and song writer Lauryn Hill will headline Livewire Festival 2019

From Thursday August 22nd – Sunday August 25th Blackpool’s Tower Headland Arena will once again welcome some of the world’s biggest stars.

Anyone that purchased tickets to last year’s festival can email info@livewirefestival.co.uk with their booking reference, name and address to receive the discount code