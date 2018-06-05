Heavenly tribute to Led Zeppelin is coming to Blackpool

A tribute act with a Whole Lotta Love is coming to Blackpool on their 50th anniversary world tour.

Letz-Zep plays the iconic hits of Led Zeppelin and have been hailed as one of the best tribute bands in the world - winning fantastic endorsements from original band members.

They come to the resort’s The Waterloo Music Bar, South Shore, on Saturday night.

A spokesman said: “Letz-Zep deliver a high octane show that is so close to the original band that you would hardly know the difference.

“Both Jimmy Page and Robert Plant have been regulars at their gigs over the years and Plant was once heard to comment ‘I walked in – I saw me!’.

“Page described their gig as ‘Excellent’ and Kerrang magazine reported that it was ‘better than a Led Zeppelin reunion’.

“Indeed, Plant himself, when quizzed about a possible reunion said: ‘If you want to a see Zeppelin gig, go see Letz-Zep’.

“High praise indeed and definitely warranted. This will be a great night of classic rock.”

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 from the venue or online at www.see tickets.com.