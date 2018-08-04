Your reaction: GMB North West Ambulance Service paramedics in Lancashire stage a 26-hour weekend strike

From 6am this morning to 8am tomorrow GMB’s North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) paramedics will stage a 26 hour strike.

The strike is part of a long-running pay dispute between GMB and NWAS.

The story recieved significant feedback from readers on social media, some of which can be read below:

"Please back these paramedics. We don't think about them till we need them" - Sandra Parker.

"They have my full support, the conditions they now work with, no breaks, no proper pay rises, working beyond capacity" - Nic Lou Newsham

"Full support from me! Only ever had to use them a couple of times but now they are so overworked, understaffed and woefully underpaid we need to stand with them" - Nickki Beech

"These paramedics are the first fast response in England! They are faced with terrifying obstacles on a day to day basis but still do their jobs! How about the MPs and all you lot in House of Commons don't take a pay rise and give it to the paramedics? Stop foreign aid in our council tax and give it to them! They one million percent deserve it. And I challenge any MP to go out with them for a full weekend" - Margaret Heaps

"I was in A&E on Tuesday night about 11pm; they told me a five hour wait and they were diverting all the ambulances too. There were five ambulances outside obviously waiting with their patients to hand them over. I feel sorry for the ambulance workers as they are always so busy these days" - Sarah Gee

"Don't get me wrong, I believe none of the emergency services and armed forces earn enough but striking is dereliction of duty, when you're in a life saving/protecting role its ridiculous and won't get them anywhere anyway" - Martin Bashforth