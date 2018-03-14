PROJECT UPDATE: Parking at Royal Preston Hospital

Additional spaces planned to ease parking woes at hospital.

What are the plans?

Hospital bosses have submitted an application to the town hall to extend one of its car parks at the Royal Preston site. In addition to this bid, a separate application has been submitted to update certain conditions relating to a previously approved scheme to build a multi-storey car park.

Has the multi-storey plan stalled?

The green light was given in 2014 for the facility that would provide 680 spaces, increasing the site’s capacity by 470. However, construction work is yet to start and no timescale has been given. The trust’s website still describes the project as being “on hold.” With the original planning permission reaching its expiry date, the application to vary some of the conditions is to keep the permission “extant” so that it “could be implemented at short notice if required, pending further decisions about the future of the RPH site.” Therefore it appears hospital bosses are keen to keep the multi-storey on the table of options for the future.

What are the details of the extension?

The new bid relates to the hospital’s car park H. The extension will provide 70 additional spaces for staff with a further 10 added to other car parks. The addition of low level lighting is included in the plan “to improve safety”. Car Park H is at the south of the hospital site, to the rear of the Sharoe Green Unit and Medical Rehabilitation Unit and has been in use since 2004.

A supporting document submitted to the town hall reads: “The proposals would provide much-needed additional on-site parking at appropriate locations within the confines of RPH. It is not considered that the increase in vehicle numbers using this part of the site would have an unacceptable impact in terms of noise on residential amenity.”