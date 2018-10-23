Lancashire ambulance TV show: Five things you need to know about the programme

A hard-hitting documentary is showing the human face of the pressure our emergency services are under.

In the new series of Ambulance, call handler Elly Hollinghurt, from Longridge, breaks down in tears as she is unable to send an ambulance to an elderly Lancashire woman who is in pain.

Elly Hollinghurst breaks down in tears on the TV show

It is just one of many such emotional moments in the documentary following the work of North West Ambulance Service.

Here's what you need to know about the series;

1. The BBC One show is now in its fourth series, having previously followed staff from London Ambulance Service and West Midlands Ambulance service.

999 call handler Elly Hollinghurst, from Longridge

2. The show follows the progress of real life 999 calls, from the moment the call is first received in the control room, to the crews who are dispatched and the progress of the patient.

3. Episode one, which screened last week and is currently available in the BBC iPlayer, featured paramedics Shaun and Debbie trying to persuade a seriously ill homeless man to go to hospital.

4. Elly features prominently in episode two, which screens on Thursday at 9pm.

5. Next week's episode shows the ambulance staff coordinating with police and fire crews on a large scale response to a suspected terror incident.