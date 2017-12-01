Have a go at... choir singing

A musical ensemble of singers performing in a group or at a concert.

Why: Choirs are becoming more modern and not just associated with churches and hymns. Choirs incorporate mainstream music and television choirmaster Gareth Malone, along with the increased visibility of choirs such as Rock Choir and Popchoir, have attracted a new crowd to the idea of the communal singalong.

How it works: A choir is very often applied to groups affiliated with a church, whilst a chorus refers to groups that perform in theatres or concert halls. Choirs may sing without instruments, with the accompaniment of a piano or pipe organ, with a small ensemble, or with a full orchestra of 70 to 100 musicians.

Benefits: Singing improves happiness and wellbeing. It exercises the brain and is beneficial for improving breathing, posture and muscle tension. Learning new songs is cognitively stimulating, helping with memory, especially for people with dementia.

Give it a go at...

Chorley: Sing It Big: A choir for adults and teenagers. Rehearsals at Parklands High School, Chorley, each Tuesday (term-time only) from 7pm until 8.30pm. A monthly subscription is paid throughout the year.

Preston: One Voice Community Choir: County Hall in Preston on Wednesdays 7pm until 9pm. To be registered on the waiting list email leaders@onevoice.org.uk.

Skylarks Community Choir: Thursdays, Astley Coach House, Chorley, 10.30am to 11.30am and 1pm until 2pm; Tuesdays Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, 7.30pm to 8.30pm; and Wednesdays Our Lady and St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Lostock Hall, 11am until noon. On a break for Christmas until January 9.

Longridge: Valley Singers: The Valley Singers meet on Monday 7.30pm until 9.30pm at St Wilfrid’s Church, 44 Derby Road, Longridge. No auditions required.