Half-term fun for fans of Sooty at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Sooty will be returning to his home town of Blackpool next year in an all-new show.

The little yellow bear’s The Sooty Show Laugh Out Loud Magic Show will be at the Grand on Monday, February 18, at 2.30pm.

Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze fans both young and old with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes.

Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

Special guest’s circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit will all add to the magic of show, which provides ideal half-term entertainment.

Sooty was discovered by original owner Harry Corbett in a gift shop on North Pier.

Within a couple of years he was a household name with his own TV series and sold-out theatre tours.

The Sooty Show aired on BBC Television from 1955 until 1967.

The show swiftly moved to ITV shortly after the launch of Thames Television in 1968, where the series remained until Thames lost its ITV franchise in 1992.

It features the glove puppet characters Sooty, Sweep (who first appeared in 1957) and Soo (first appeared in 1964) and follows them in their many mischievous adventures.

The show was presented from the 1955 to 1975 by Harry Corbett, and from 1976 to 1992 by his son, Matthew, as he bought the rights for Sooty for £35,000 from his father and acted as the token human being.

In 1981, The Sooty Show changed from a sketch-based format with a studio audience into a more sitcom-based format set in the Sooteries cottage.

In 1992, The Sooty Show concluded its final series, when Thames Television lost its franchise as part of the ITV network.

However, the show has continued to this day with new owner Richard Cadell now in charge of Sooty and his mischief-making pals.