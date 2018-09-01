Guides in Lancashire enjoy Wellies and Wristbands festival at Waddow Hall

More than 3,000 girls and young women from Guides and the Senior Section enjoyed the UK’s biggest girls-only festival - Wellies and Wristbands.

The big event, which was organised by 300 volunteers from Girlguiding, took place at Waddow Hall in Clitheroe.

Fun at Wellies and Wristbands

The festival allows girls to be as independent as possible and could choose between chilling out in the pamper zone, having a go on a giant water slide, or learning essential life skills including car maintenance and first aid.

The girls were able to adventure during the day with activities including kayaking, zip wire, and climbing, and as the sun set they danced at the main stage to bands playing some of their favourite hits. For many girls, Wellies and Wristbands marks the first time they attend a festival.

Members of the British Army also attended to mark the start of an ambitious three-year sponsorship deal which aims to provide girls with core leadership skills.

Girls took part in activities to test team work and develop leadership skills. These included cracking a safe, learning how to recover ‘toxic waste’ and mastering a maze blindfolded against the clock, using verbal communication from team mates.