Grimsargh student to take on London Marathon for Sense

A Lancashire woman will take on the London Marathon next month, to raise funds for a charity which supports her four-year-old cousin who has a hearing impairment.

Bethan Jones, of Grimsargh, was inspired to take on the challenge for national disability charity Sense, as her cousin Jack Watson struggles to communicate.

The 22-year-old, who is studying a Masters in dance movement psychotherapy at the University Roehampton, said: “I have always wanted to run the London Marathon, and Jack has inspired me to sign up.

“His life is affected with his hearing impairment in many ways. He can’t hear what people are saying so replies with the word ‘what’ and has to concentrate on our lips and expressions when talking to him. Jack needs to wear two hearing aids and goes for regular hearing appointments. Jack needs to work harder and concentrate at understanding speech, words and reading. He also struggles socialising with his peers at school.

This will be my first marathon and it will be an amazing opportunity to raise money for the charity.”

So far, Beth has raised £1,000 and is hoping to exceed her target through fund-raising activities, including car boot sales and bingo nights.

To sponsor Bethan, visit http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bethan-jones56