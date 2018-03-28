Get those hats at the ready as Garstang's Bonnets and Bunnies festival returns

Garstang will once again celebrate the Easter holidays through its Garstang Bonnets and Bunnies festival over the weekend.

Organised by the Independent Garstang Traders, the annual event taking place this Saturday will see an Easter Trail entertain families between 2pm and 4pm, trailing around the town centre collecting eggs and gifts from an array of shops getting involved in the day.

And if that doesn’t take your fancy, an Easter bonnet competition will be taking place outside B&S Supplies between 2pm and 3:30pm, with the winner announced at 4pm.

A range of Easter pebbles will be scattered around town too – those lucky enough to find one will be able to take them to the shop written underneath to claim a prize donated by the business.

The High Street will be closed to traffic from 2pm to 4pm.