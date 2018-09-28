First Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk to take place in Longridge

A Memory Walk to raise awareness of dementia will take place in Longridge on Saturday, September 29.

It is the first time the event has taken place in the town and more than 100 people have registered to take part in the event - which will include a Pebble Hunt and support from local businesses who have turned their window displays blue.

The event will be officially started by Pamela Roberts, chair of the Longridge Dementia Friendly Community (LDFC), who also featured in the Alzheimer’s Society campaign for Dementia Action Week earlier this year, including a compelling video campaign.

Her daughter Joanne, also featured in the video, is one of the groups Dementia Champions and is one of the LDFC steering group members.

Elaine Little, spokeperson for the LDFC, said: "Joanne, together with our other steering group members Gwyneth Roberts and Elaine Little, have made a total of nearly 150 Dementia Friends in the Longridge area.

"All this has been achieved since we started just 10 months ago!

"As a community Longridge is already very friendly and now it’s proving to be dementia friendly too.

"Initially we targeted local shops and businesses and now we are moving on to the Health sector.

"Both GP surgeries in Longridge have now attended Dementia Friends sessions and are working towards becoming Dementia Friendly practices."

She said the local community has been very supportive and more than a dozen local businesses have committed to being dementia friendly

She added: "We have also delivered Dementia Friends sessions to staff at Little People at the Limes and to Barnacre Road Primary School as so many children now have a relative who has been diagnosed with dementia

"There is a popular Pebbleart Longridge Facebook group and they have helped us to publicise the Pebble Hunt which will take place along the route of our walk.

"We have asked for pebbles to be painted with a forget me not theme (or anything will do!).

"This is all part of making our walk fun for all the family and all generations. "

Alongside the Memory Walk. the LDFC is running the #TurnLongridgeBlue campaign where they are asking everyone to support us either by doing a blue window display, decorating with some blue balloons or by simply wearing something blue.

Many shops in Longridge are taking part including the recently reopened Palace Cinema.