Family and friends search for missing teenager Michael

Dozens of people have joined a search for missing Preston teenager Michael Brooks.

Friends and relatives of the 19-year-old scoured Avenham Park today (Saturday) where it is believed he was last seen two weeks ago.

Jordan Deakin taking part in the search for Michael Brooks

The search was organised by Michael’s mother Joanne. She said before setting out: “We want to make this search the biggest yet and bring Michael home to his family.”

The former Preston College student vanished in the early hours of Sunday January 14. The last confirmed sighting of him was in Glover’s Court at around 1.20am. It is thought he then went into Avenham Park and Miller Park.

He is described as around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a distinctive black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

Extensive searches including one by the police underwater search team have failed to find any trace of Michael.

Family and friends search undergrowth in Avenham Park

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0641 of January 14.