Even Better Than The Real Thing star Belinda Davids performs live as Whitney Houston at Blackpool's Grand Theatre

Reality TV fans may recognise her from BBC series Even Better Than The Real Thing, and now they can see – and hear – Belinda Davids perform live as Whitney Houston in Blackpool this week.

Her performance as the late, great songstress went viral and she went on to win the series last year.

But her Whitney career began in 2012 when she was selected from more than 15,000 auditioned to play the star in tribute concert The Greatest Love Of All: The Whitney Houston Show, which comes to the Grand Theatre on Saturday.

The South African singer – who has had chart-topping success in her own right as a solo artist and session singer – creates a “fun, heartfelt and uplifting homage” to Whitney.

Following her UK TV success, Belinda was invited to sing at the legendary Harlem Apollo Theatre, where Whitney recorded the video for The Greatest Love of All.

A spokesman said: “It was an intense and nerve-wracking occasion but her rendition of Whitney’s I Will Always Love You received a standing ovation from one of New York’s harshest audiences, and Davids now counts the experience as one of her career highlights.”

“The show is a must-see for diehard Whitney fans and anyone who wants to a night with the queen of pop herself.”

The show features a live band and dancers, with more than two hours of top pop hits.