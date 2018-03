The Met Office have released a yellow warning of ice for tonight in the north west.

The warning is in place between 19:00 on Monday 19 to 9:00 am on Tuesday 20th March.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are warned to take care as ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, increasing the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls.

Lancashire's fleet of gritters and snow ploughs will be mobilised this evening treating all priority routes.