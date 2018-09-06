Tearjerker alert: Teacher at Preston's Pool House Community Primary School promises to 'treat children as my own' as she send emotional reception parents a poem, teabag, biscuit and a tissue to make parting a little easier

It's the week when emotional parents are sending off their little darlings to school for the first time - and it's not at all easy to let go.
But one Preston teacher is making sure all the parents of reception school children at Pool House Community Primary in Tanterton are prepared.
She shared an adorable package containing an emotive poem - plus a chocolate biscuit, teabag and a tissue to keep those tears in check.
The poem, which starts 'I understand you are scared' reassures parents 'I'll catch him if he falls' and signs off 'With love from a teacher'.
One mum Naomi Moon, whose daughter Hannah started school for the first time, received the package from Mrs Parkinson of the Sunshine class.
She said: " I was a little nervous, but mostly excited about dropping my daughter off for her first day at Pool House.
"Any fears I might have had were washed away when I was handed this lovely little pack by her teacher.
"It is such a nice thing to do, as the children aren't the only ones who might be feeling anxious about starting school.
"Well done Pool House School."
The poem reads:
I understand you are scared
to wave your child goodbye
and leave him in a teacher's hands
don't worry if you cry
I'm used to weeping parents
It's hard to leave I know
But it's time to share him (just a bit!)
To help him learn and grow
Let me reassure you
That I'll give your child my best
I'll wipe his tears, soothe his fears
And change his dirty vest!
If your darling child is full of cold
I'll blow their nose all day
Just like you, I'll care for them
in a special way
I'll treat him like I would my own
I'll catch him from a fall and
If there is ANY problem
I'll be sure to tell you all
It's true he'll grow to love us
They'll talk of school a lot
It doesn't mean they hate you
And that you shouldn't lose the plot!
I'll tell you a secret
That when your child is here
They talk to me as much of you
Of this please have no fear
You'll always be their mother
Whilst teachers come and go
To them you are their number one
This I truly know
Soon you'll see some changes
In your little girl or boy
They'll become more independent
And to see this, it's a joy!
I'll teach them all I have to give
To share, climb and to write
But to you they will safely return
To tuck them in at night
With love from a teacher....