Hundreds pay tribute to much-loved former Longridge teacher Alan Porter

Hundreds of people turned out to pay tribute to and remember a much-loved and respected former teacher and social worker.

Alan Porter, who was also the chairman of the Preston Art Society and who had been suffering from cancer, died in Longridge Hospital.

His widow Jan said he was an “eternal optimist” who “wanted to make a difference whatever he did”.

Jan added: “There were nearly 300 people at the church and probably as many cards on the dining room table. People were saying he was so gentle and caring and made a difference to them.”

Alan worked at Woodville Special School on the outskirts of Longridge before a promotion took him to Cribden House in Rawtenstall.

He was one of the founder members of the U3A in Longridge and started a U3A art group.

At the time of his death, Alan was planning to campaign for Preston Art Society to be allowed to hold a week-long exhibition in Preston’s Harris Art Gallery.

A keen photographer he was also a member of Preston Photographic Society and sang with two local groups The Valley Singers and Grimsargh Community Choir.

Two paintings by Alan are currently on display in the Harris Art Gallery as part of its annual open exhibition.

The father-of-two died on December 23, just three months after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.