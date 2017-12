Lancashire County Council is reminding parents they need to submit their application for a primary school place for their child for 2018.

Children who turned four in the year before September will start primary school next year.

The deadline for applications is January 15 2018.

Visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/children-education-families/schools/apply-for-a-school-place/apply-for-a-primary-school-place.aspx