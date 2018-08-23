Driving range plan to halt Preston golf exodus

Preston could get a second driving range in a bid to halt the talent drain from golf clubs in the city.

Ashton and Lea Golf Club has submitted a planning application to build a 14-bay range as part of a major improvement of its 12-acre practice field.

And the club argues there is an urgent need to have a second facility - following the disappearance of the one in Lightfoot Green, Fulwood - to encourage golfers to stay in the sport.

“The recent demise of the driving range at Preston Grasshoppers now means there is currently only one golf driving range in the city of Preston, leaving young and old potential golfers nowhere to start or continue their healthy, rewarding and enjoyable golfing experiences,” says a planning statement.

“This remaining range is located at Preston Golf Club and its use is limited due to its length. This inevitably results in more proficient golfers moving to other clubs, or leaving the sport altogether. Outside Preston the nearest ranges are to the west of Warton and at Whitestake, neither of which are exactly on the doorstep and would require parental transportation which in effect minimises access for young people.”

The club says the massive house-building programme currently underway to the north of Preston could bring an extra 21,000 people to live in the area, potentially including 3,800 new golfers. The covered range would also include a coaching bay.