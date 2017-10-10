Cyclocross in Chipping has been hailed a ‘tremendous success’

Despite the poor weather, cyclocross - Britain’s fastest growing cycle sport - arrived in Chipping for the first time and has been hailed a tremendous success.

Held on Saturday on Chipping Show’s field, the event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Longridge and North Preston in conjunction with the North West Cyclocross Association.

More than 400 riders travelled from as far away as South Wales and Carlisle to take part in the league event, adjudicated by British Cycling.

There were eight races during the day with 12 different categories for entrants aged from under eight to over 70.

Rotary spokesperson Andrew Dunn said: “The course for the older riders was gruelling through mud and hills with some completing up to nine laps of the 1.2 mile circuit.

“The riders loved it, and so did the spectators!”

A cross between mountain biking and It’s a Knockout, whole families could take on the circular course which including woodland and valley up to 1.7 miles long.

Not only was this the first time cyclocross has come to Chipping, but it was the first time the Rotary club had hosted such an event, and proceeds from the day will go to charity.

There were also be refreshments available on the show field.

Andrew says the club is very interested in cycling and one of their newer members was in charge of organisng the event.

Cyclocross races typically take place in autumn and winter and consist of many laps of a short course featuring pavement, wooded trails, grass, steep hills and obstacles requiring the rider to quickly dismount, carry the bike while navigating the obstruction and remount.

Races for senior categories are generally between 30 minutes and an hour long, with the distance varying depending on ground conditions. The sport is strongest in the traditional road cycling countries such as Belgium (Flanders in particular), France and the Netherlands and has parallels with mountain bike racing, cross-country cycling and criterium racing.