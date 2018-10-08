UPDATE: Police searching for missing nine-year-old find 'seriously injured' youngster in factory

Police searching for a missing nine-year-old in Lancashire have found a seriously injured boy in a factory.

Officers looking for Leon Langford say they were called to a factory in Blackburn at just after 8am today after members of staff found the boy on the floor of the factory.

Police are appealing for help to find Leon

A spokesman said: "At this stage, it appears he has fallen through a roof."

The youngster is believed to be nine-year-old Leon who went missing from home in Blackburn yesterday afternoon.

His condition is described as "serious."

Leon was last seen playing with friends in the Ivy Street Play Park in Blackburn at around 4pm yesterday.

His friends returned home, but Leon did not and concern grew when he remained missing overnight.

An appeal was made through the Press and on social media.