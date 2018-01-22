UPDATE: CCTV released of missing Michael Brooks as search continues

Detectives searching for 19-year-old Michael Brooks have released CCTV footage of him from the night he disappeared.

Michael left his flat in Lawson Street, Preston, at about 1:05am on Sunday, January 14.

Michael Brooks

The last confirmed sighting of him is on CCTV on Glover’s Court at about 1:20am.

Afterwards, a friend of Michael has described how the pair made their way along Cross Street and through Winckley Square to Avenham Park and then into Miller Park. The friend then said he lost sight of Michael.

Michael is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He speaks with a Liverpool accent and was last seen wearing black skinny jeans and a distinctive black hooded top with a camouflage pattern at the bottom.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following Michael’s disappearance and would urge anyone who can assist with their enquiries to come forward.

Have you seen Michael Brooks?

They are especially keen to speak to two people who Michael’s friend says walked past him near the Gazebo in the park at around the time Michael went missing.

Officers, with the support of teams from the North West Police Underwater Search and Marine Unit, the Environment Agency, Coastguard, Lancashire Fire and Rescue and regional police helicopter units, have carried out a number of searches in the Riversway, Avenham and Fishergate Hill areas since Michael went missing.

Detective Inspector Graeme Simpson, of South CID, said: “We remain extremely concerned for Michael who has now been missing for more than a week.

“Officers, with the support of specialist teams from the region, have conducted searches across the area Michael was last seen and we remain hopeful of finding him.

Contact the police if you have seen missing Michael Brooks.

“If you saw him, or know where he is, please contact us immediately. I particularly need to trace and speak to the two people described who may have walked past Michael and his friend at around the time he disappeared and I would urge them to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could prove crucial to our investigation. We are aware that there is a lot of speculation on social media and would urge people to share any information they have with the police.

“Furthermore, I would urge Michael, if he sees this appeal, to call us to let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0641 of January 14.