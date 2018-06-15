Police warning after man seen "acting suspiciously" outside Grimsargh school

Lancashire Police have issued a warning to parents and residents after a man was spotted acting suspiciously outside a Preston primary school.

At around 10:30am on Thursday (June, 14) police said that the man was seen acting suspiciously outside Grimsargh St Michaels CE Primary School before making off when a parent challenged him.

A spokesman from Preston Police said: "He made off after he was challenged by a parent and we are now actively seeking to identify him and speak to him.

"We’ve liaised closely with the school which has kept parents updated and there are no ongoing safeguarding concerns at this time.

"Anyone who can help should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0533 of June 14th."