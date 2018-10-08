Police hunt man after 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Preston

Police have issued a photograph of a man they want to speak to in connection with a sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl.

Officers say the schoolgirl was walking on Black Bull Lane, Fulwood, close to the One Stop store, at around 5.30pm last Wednesday when she was approached by a man.

The man sexually assaulted the girl, with the teenager shouting at a member of the public for help. The attacker then made off from the scene.

The offender was described as wearing black clothing with blue trainers and a dark coloured baseball cap.

Following enquiries police are keen to identify the man pictured above in connection with the attack.

Sgt Scott Archer, of Preston Police, said: “An investigation is underway after a girl was sexually assaulted in Fulwood.

“We are keen to trace this man – do you know who he is?

“If you can help, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1033 of October 3.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.