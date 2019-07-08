Police continue to search for missing Longridge man who disappeared a month ago

A man who disappeared a month ago remains missing despite numerous police appeals.

Richard Dimelow was reported missing on June 9 from the Longridge area and has not been seen or heard from since.

Lancashire Police have now reissued their appeal for information on Richard's whereabouts.

Richard is described as a white male, 6ft 2 inches high, slim build with dark ginger hair and hazel coloured eyes.

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Richard, please contact police quoting reference number 04/108932/19