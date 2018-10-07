Police arrest suspect for knifepoint robbery in Preston

Police have arrested a man wanted on suspicion of robbing a pensioner at knifepoint.

Dominic Battiniello was detained in Preston this morning following an appeal for information.

Officers named the 26-year-old last week as someone they would like to speak to after it was alleged a man in his 70s had a knife held to his throat in his own home.

The robbery happened on September 16 after a man and a woman forced entry into a house in Wolseley Road, in the Broadgate area of the city.

It was claimed the man held a knife to the occupant's throat while the woman searched the house, taking jewellery and cash.

Police put out an appeal, naming Battiniello and urging members of the public to get in touch if they knew his whereabouts.