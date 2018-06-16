Police arrest motorist in Longridge for blowing over three times the legal alcohol limit

A motorist has been arrested in Longridge after being found to be more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Ribble Valley Police stopped the vehicle as it was driving at high speed and performing “dangerous overtaking” while leaving Longridge via the B6243 Preston Road.

He was stopped near the Corporation Arms at around 7pm last night (Friday, June 16).

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: “Despite only having a vodka and red bull at 2pm he was over three times the legal limit.”

The driver was arrested and spent the night in the cells.

The spokesman added that he will be charged in court when sober enough to appear.

They added that they were glad to have stopped him “before his stupidity killed anyone”.