Police appeal after woman grabbed in Preston street

Police have issued an appeal for information after a woman claimed she was grabbed by a man as she walked down a street in Preston.

Officers say the alleged incident happened in Landseer Street in Ribbleton at around 1.50pm last Wednesday (January 23).

The woman said she was approached by a man who grabbed her arm before making off.

It has been claimed a number of women say they have been followed in the area, just off Ribbleton Lane near to West View Leisure Centre.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police confirmed today they had been alerted to the incident, but no other similar offences had been reported in the area.

"Enquiries are ongoing," said the spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference LC-20190123-0708.