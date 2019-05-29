Pair wanted after trolley-loads of food is stolen in 'supermarket sweeps' across Lancashire

A couple are wanted by police after allegedly filling trolleys with food and leaving supermarkets without paying.



Police are sharing CCTV images of the pair, who are suspected of stealing hundreds of pounds in food and alcohol from supermarkets across Lancashire.

These two hungry shoppers allegedly left Booths in Penwortham and Garstang without paying for their trolley of food and alcohol on Tuesday, May 29.

Police said the pair had filled a trolley with food - including pizzas, cheese, chocolate and cat food - before hiding bottles of spirits underneath their shopping.

They then brazenly left the store with the trolley-full of food without stopping to pay at the check-out.

Police said the pair are believed to have carried out a number of "supermarket sweeps" across the North West recently.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Officers in Garstang would like to know who these hungry shoppers are.

"Trying to hide numerous bottles of spirits under pizzas, cheese, chocolate fingers, Milky/ Mars bars and cat food on their supermarket sweep before they made off in a green Ford Fiesta.

"It appears you cover all the good stuff then just head for the door. Tills not included in this supermarket sweep!"

If you recognise them, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting reference number LC-20190528-0898.