Murder investigation launched after man, 55, found dead in a house in Fleetwood.

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Fleetwood.

Police were called around 2.15am yesterday by paramedics after a report a man had been found unresponsive at a property in Bold Street.

The man, named as Raymond Cullen, also known as ‘Irish Ray’, 55, from Fleetwood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination has since been carried out and found Mr Cullen died as a result of head injuries.

Two people have been arrested by police in connection with the investigation and officers say enquiries are on-going.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Temp DCI Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with Mr Cullen’s family and friends at this extremely sad and distressing time. We have specially trained officers offering them support.

“While we have made two arrests, we are keen to speak to anyone with information or who can assist our enquiries.

“We are looking at Mr Cullen’s last movements in the time before he died to try and build a picture of what has happened to him and why.

“If you saw him, or heard or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Bold Street area between Tuesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 10, please contact us immediately.”

If you have any information that could help, please call 101, quoting log 0099 of October 10. Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

A 45-year-old woman from Fleetwood and a 36-year-old man also from Fleetwood have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.