Missing Cumbrian teenager could be in Preston

Abbie Webster was reported missing from her home in Wigton, Cumbria on Thursday, January 17

Abbie Webster, 17, went missing from her home in Wigton, Cumbria. It is believed she may have travelled to the Preston area.

Abbie is described as being of petite build, about 5ft 4ins tall with shoulder length, dark brown curly hair.

She was last seen at about 8pm on January 17, in the Wigton area but police believe she may have travelled to Preston.

Police are appealing for anyone who knows where Abbie might be to contact officers on 101.

If Abbie sees this appeal herself she is asked to contact police on the same number.