A missing 13-year-old schoolgirl from Birmingham has been found safe and well after travelling to Lancashire.



Abbie Marie Large had last been seen leaving her home in Birmingham at around 5pm on Tuesday (April 2).

Lancashire Police joined in the search for her after West Midlands Police received information that she might have travelled to the Lancashire area by public transport.

Officers have now confirmed that Abbie has been located and returned to her family.