Mayor calls for Longridge residents to share law and order concerns at police drop-in

Longridge Mayor Coun Paul Byrne has criticised the “small minority” of young litter louts who are trashing a town bowling green.

His comments came as he urged the public to raise local law and order concerns with police at two special events this week.

Lancashire Constabulary has a drop-in session at The Station Cafe in Longridge on Wednesday afternoon from 2pm - 3pm and will be holding an online conversation with Ribble Valley residents on Thursday night from 6pm-9pm.

The consultation events come a fortnight after a second break-in at Goosnargh Post Office and after a resident raised fears about a possible break in attempt at a local property overnight on Monday/Tuesday.

Coun Byrne said the repeated litter dropping, particularly of pizza packaging, on the bowling green by Townley Gardens is “heartbreaking” for local volunteers: “We’re trying to get things improved for the youth of Longridge but it’s costing us that much to pay for damage repairs. You can’t spend the money twice. If they want facilities they have to help us.”

He added:“Things have started to improve round the area...I’ve a great respect for youth. It’s always a small minority.”

• This week’s charity coffee morning, which starts at 9am at the Civic Hall, is in aid of the mayor’s charities High Five and the British Heart Foundation.