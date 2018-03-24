Man stabbed multiple times in Preston robbery

A man is in hospital with multiple stab wounds after a robbery in Preston.

The 27-year-old is reported to have a collapsed lung and other serious injuries following an attack by two men

The robbery happened in North Cliff Street, off West Cliff, at around 3.45pm today (Saturday).

Police say they are looking for two assailants - one with ginger hair and the other bald.

They are believed to have stolen the man’s bike.

Officers taped off the street, near to Fishergate Hill, following the attack.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service to a reported stabbling. A patrol attended and found one male with puncture wounds to his torso.

“Paramedics said he has multiple stab wounds and a collapsed lung. He was taken to hospital where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

“Two offenders were seen to make off, one of them on a bike. At this time we think it may have been a robbery.

“The victim had his bike taken off him.

“We are looking for two white males, one with ginger hair and the other has a bald head.

“At this stage we don’y know the condition of the victim. All I can say is that he is talking to medical staff.”

Police have issued an appeal for anyone who either saw the robbery, or knows anything about the assailants to contact them on 101 quoting log number 980 of March 24.