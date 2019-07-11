Longridge Sainsburys cash machine explodes during attempted theft

An ATM machine at a Longridge supermarket has exploded during an attempted theft early this morning (July 11).



Would-be thieves targeted the cash machine at Sainsburys in Inglewhite Road at around 2am.

People living nearby reporting a 'loud bang', swiftly followed by a wail of sirens.

Police confirmed that an attempted theft of the ATM machine had taken place, but it is believed that the would-be thieves fled empty-handed.

A police appeal is expected to be issued later today.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) were mobilised and the combusted cash machine has been secured and made safe.

A fire service spokesman said: "Four fire engines from Longridge, Fulwood and Preston attended a fire involving a cash machine at a commercial premises on Inglewhite Road in Longridge.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used one hose reel, a ventilation unit and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, which was believed to be of suspicious origin."

The cash machine remains cordoned off as the police investigation continues this morning.

More to follow...