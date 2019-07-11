Lancashire Police join UK-wide manhunt for alleged date-rapist who fled bail

A UK-wide manhunt is underway to capture an alleged rapist who fled bail.



Ghanaian national Frederick Addo Boateng, 36, was arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in Goole, Humberside.

Police said Boateng allegedly attacked his victim during a date in January 2014 and he was arrested the following day.

But Boateng, who was 31 at the time of the alleged attack, fled after being bailed and released under investigation.

He has since been charged on suspicion of rape in his absence.

Humberside Police have failed to capture Boateng since he disappeared five years ago, but detectives believe the Ghanaian nation is still in the UK.

A UK-wide manhunt is under way after Ghanaian national Frederick Addo Boateng fled bail after being charged with raping a woman in Humberside

As part of the force's review of cold cases (unsolved crimes), Humberside Police have launched a UK-wide appeal to help capture Boateng.

READ MORE: Fylde mum says she is living in fear after her two-year stalking nightmare

Lancashire Police are assisting their colleagues in the North East with the manhunt and have today (July 11) circulated the appeal across the county.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox said: "Can you help us track down Ghanaian national Frederick Addo Boateng?

"We’re making the appeal today as part of a review of cold cases and are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information about his whereabouts.

"The original investigation relates to an incident in January, 2014, when a Goole woman was raped by a man during a date.

"Our teams arrested Frederick Boateng at the time. However, he failed to answer bail and has been charged in his absence.

"Despite extensive ongoing enquiries we have been unable to trace him.

"We believe that he is still in the UK and it is believed he uses a number of aliases including Nana Kuffour, Sean Frimpong and Sean Friagpon.

"He is now 36-years-old. He’s described as black, around 5ft 8in tall, with a tattoo of an eagle on his right arm."

If you believe you can help, please call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 16/66308/17.

READ MORE: Brave Kirkham woman speaks out after jailed boyfriend leaves her covered in bruises

What is a cold case?

A cold case is a crime or an accident that has not yet been fully solved and is not the subject of a recent criminal investigation, but for which new information could emerge from new witness testimony, re-examined archives, new or retained material evidence, as well as fresh activities of the suspect.