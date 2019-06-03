Lancashire pensioner who was missing for 10 days is found 250 miles away in London

A pensioner from Lancashire has been found in London ten days after going missing from a care home in Burnley.



A police search had been underway to find a vulnerable pensioner, Melvyn Dillon, after he failed to return home from a morning walk ten days ago.

The 79-year-old had been missing from Acorn Heights Care Home in Manchester Road, Burnley since Tuesday morning (May 22).

Staff had become concerned for Melvyn after he failed to return following one of his regular morning walks.

It was feared that Mr Dillon, who suffers from type 1 Diabetes, had not been receiving his regular dose of life-saving insulin.

But on Sunday, June 2 - ten days after he was first reported missing - Mr Dillon was found 250 miles away in London.

Staff at Acorn Heights said it is not the first time the roving pensioner has gone missing.

Mr Dillon has previously been found in London and Newcastle after becoming confused and taking public transport from Lancashire.

Lancashire Police has thanked the public for their help in locating Mr Dillon.