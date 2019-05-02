Killer who fled prison in Lancashire is still on the run, say police as manhunt continues

A murderer is still on the run from police more than a week after fleeing an open prison in Lancashire.



​Thomas Parkinson, 31, formerly of Acacia Road, Preston, is being hunted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham on Wednesday, April 24.

Parkinson had been serving the last two years of a life sentence at the minimum security prison for the murder of a 23-year-old man in August 2006.

Police issued an appeal to help capture Parkinson yesterday (Wednesday, May 1) - seven days after he was first reported missing from prison.

Police issued a warning to the public not to approach him as he could be dangerous.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Parkinson could be violent and we would ask anyone who knows where he is not to approach him but to call police immediately."

When asked why police had waited a week before warning the public, the spokesman said: "We were conducting address checks and other enquiries to locate him."

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with cropped brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information can call 101 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0364 of April 24.