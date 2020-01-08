Family pay tribute to Longridge clergyman, 70, who died after falling on a bus stairwell

Tributes have been paid to a retired clergyman who died after falling on a Longridge to Preston bus.

Michael Buckley 70, from Longridge, was injured after falling on a stairway on the No.1 Longridge to Preston service at around 9.55am on December 10.

Rev Buckley suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries on December 18.

In a tribute, Rev Buckley’s family said: "Michael Buckley was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

"A retired clergyman, he was an active member of St Michael's Grimsargh and St Lawrence with St Paul Longridge, and a lifelong supporter of Southport Football Club."

An investigation into Rev Buckley’s death is on-going.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0461 of December 10.