Family and church pay tribute to Longridge clergyman, 70, who died after falling on a bus stairwell

Tributes have been paid to a retired clergyman who died after falling on a Longridge to Preston bus.



Rev Michael Buckley 70, from Longridge, was injured after falling on a stairway on the No.1 Longridge to Preston service at around 9.55am on December 10.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries on December 18.

In a tribute, Rev Buckley’s family said: "Michael Buckley was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



"A retired clergyman, he was an active member of St Michael's Grimsargh and St Lawrence with St Paul Longridge, and a lifelong supporter of Southport Football Club."

Reverend Neil Salt, vicar at Grimsargh St Michael's Church, has also paid tribute to Rev Buckley, who he described as "a truly humble and compassionate man".

He said: "Michael was a much loved member of the church community at Grimsargh and a tremendous support to me as vicar of the parish.

"He was a truly humble and compassionate man, whose love and Christian faith shone brightly.

"He'll be deeply missed at St Michael's. Our prayers are with his widow Ruth and all the family."

An investigation into Rev Buckley’s death is on-going.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0461 of December 10.