'Extremely drunk' Colne woman swore at police in Blackburn

An "extremely drunk" woman was arrested after she used "unsavoury language," to police, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Rochelle Jane Roberts (28) was on licence and in breach of a conditional discharge when she struck at 10.30pm on Railway Road in Blackburn. Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said: "She used very strong language towards the officer."

Mr Nick Dearing, defending, told the hearing Roberts, who had a personality disorder, had been released from custody recently and had gone to visit her girlfriend. They ended up arguing.

The solicitor continued: "She says she had been assaulted by her girlfriend and was making her way home and was in something of a foul mood."

Roberts, of Townley Street in Colne, admitted being drunk and disorderly on February 22nd. She was fined £40, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.