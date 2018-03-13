Appeal after man assaulted outside Preston pub

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault in Preston city centre.

A man suffered a serious hip injury after being assaulted outside the Old Dog pub in Church Street at around 4.15 am on Sunday March 4.

The 32-year-old was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and was later discharged.

DC Paul Gilfoyle from Preston CID said: “While I am comfortable that this is an isolated incident, the assault has caused serious injury to the victim.

“I am asking for anyone who witnessed the assault, or who recognises the pictured man to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01772 209746 or if they fail to get an answer, 101, quoting log reference 230 of March 4th.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.