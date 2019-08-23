£62m invested into county by Lancashire police

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has reaffirmed his commitment to 'Backing Lancashire' as figures show £62m has been invested back into the county through procurement.

This means that around 54 per cent of all money spent by the force through suppliers has been put back into Lancashire's businesses and people.

This is since the Commissioner's Social Value Policy was brought in during 2017, with support from Lancashire Constabulary, to ensure that all procurement and commissioning activity maximises social, economic and environmental benefit.

This policy has had an impact on contracts of a range of value, from the development of the new West Division Headquarters in Blackpool to the delivery of hay to police mounted division.

Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "This amount of investment back into the people and businesses of our county highlights the power that putting Lancashire first wherever possible when it comes to spending on good or services can have and is why I work closely with Lancashire Constabulary to ensure we are 'Backing Lancashire' whilst still delivering value for money.

"Creating safe and confident communities is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and that's why my 'Backing Lancashire' campaign supports the work that the force does to put money back into the county by always taking into account the social value of any contract.

"From the West Division Headquarters new build through all of our procurement at every value, I’m really pleased that my office and Lancashire Constabulary are playing such a key role, providing opportunities for local people.”

As well as monetary value, the policy takes into account other elements such as location, environmental factors, whether an organisation pays the real Living Wage and if the contract will create or sustain jobs and apprenticeships in the county.

The Commissioner's 'Backing Lancashire' campaign aims to highlight the benefits of this investment into the county and encourage other businesses and organisations to commit to doing the same wherever possible.