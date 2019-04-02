County's heroes honoured by High Sheriff of Lancashire

Highly valued members of the community have been honoured by the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Anthony Attard at his awards ceremony at County Hall Preston.

Highly valued members of the community have been honoured by the High Sheriff of Lancashire, Anthony Attard at his awards ceremony at County Hall Preston.

The awards were presented to 15 people who have contributed to the wellbeing and good of the Lancashire community. These include: Bernadette Baxter, of Leyland, for her work with Preston Samaritans; Martin and Pauline Butters for supporting the Chipping community; Michael Turner, of Penwortham, for his service to the Royal British Legion; Linda Schofield, of Fulwood, for her volunteer work with Preston Prison Service; headteacher Simon Wallis, for his tribute to commemorate the end of the First World War; St Annes town crier Colin Ballard; Lucy Ellis, of Lancaster, for her service to Lune Park Children and Neighbourhood Centre and The Safer Custody Team at HMP Preston.

The High Sheriff said: “I come across many people from all over the county that make a great difference to their community. Many of them do this out of the kindness of their hearts but all do it to make a difference. These special awards are to recognise people from the voluntary and Blue light services that have gone above and beyond expectation.”