Compelling war time story of love, guilt and greed

A staged drama of love and greed comes to Lowther Pavilion next week.

Award winning Fylde Coast Players stage All My Sons - a provocative and heartbreaking play which is a compelling story of love, guilt and the corrupting power of greed.

Written by Arthur Miller it is one of the true classic plays of the 20th century.

Joe and Kate Keller are coming to terms with the aftermath of World War 11. They had two sons: Chris, who returns battle scarred, and Larry, who is missing presumed dead.

But Kate refuses to accept Larry’s death and when Chris brings home ‘Larry’s girl’ Ann, to announce their engagement, the confrontations that ensue lead to the uncovering of a shameful family secret.

To do justice to this classic play, Fylde Coast Players are fielding their best team. Award winners Poppy Flanagan is directing and leading the cast are Andy Cooke as Joe Keller and Rosie Withers as Kate Keller.

For Rosie this will be a play to remember as she will be acting with her own sons Richie and Tim Withers. Tickets: (01253) 794221.

Fylde Coast Players

All My Sons

Lowther Pavilion

March 21-24