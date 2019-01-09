Comedy duo Flo & Joan on song for new show at The Dukes

An award-winning pair of funny sisters – Flo & Joan – kick off The Dukes new 2019 comedy season.

Nicola and Rosie Dempsey, the British musical comedy duo better known as Flo & Joan, make their debut at the Lancaster venue on February 2 with their new show.

The piano/percussion pair have headlined and played to sell-out audiences across the UK and North America, winning many awards along the way including Chortle’s Best Music and Variety Act 2018.

Flo & Joan’s television appearances include Rob Delaney’s Stand Up Central and they’ve also featured on BBC Radio 4’s Fresh From The Fringe and The Now Show.

Their 2016 Song was a viral hit, with 47 million views across social media to date.

Alive on Stage is Flo & Joan’s third show to run at the Edinburgh Festival, where it enjoyed a completely sold-out run last summer and added extra performances to keep up with demand. The national tour also includes a run at London’s Soho Theatre.

The Dukes spring comedy season also features Rachel Parris (March 7); Kiri Pritchard-McClean (March 20); Lefty Scum (April 6) and Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales (March 26 and April 9).Tickets for Flo & Joan are £12. For more information and to book, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org

There’s more comedy of a classic kind at the Dukes when Laurel & Hardy return to The Dukes cinema to launch the new season of dementia friendly screenings.

A Chump At Oxford (U) is screened as part of The Dukes A Life More Ordinary (ALMO) programme, which aims to improve the lives of people with dementia and memory loss, their friends and families, though everyone is welcome.

A Chump At Oxford sees Laurel & Hardy as street sweepers who accidentally capture a bank robber and are rewarded with an Oxford University education by the grateful bank president. It begins at 2pm on January 28.

Later films in the ALMO series are Mary Poppins Returns (U) on February 25 and Lancaster On Film (U) on March 25.