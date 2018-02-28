Coleen can leave her hat on for Full Monty special

Coleen Nolan will be in the mood for dancing of a different kind as she gets set to reveal all in a new show to raise awareness of breast cancer.

The resort-born singer-turned-TV personality has signed up for The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night, hoping to combat nerves and body insecurities - and daring to bare all for a good cause.

Ashley Banjo

The show is a follow-up to last year’s The Real Full Monty, where male celebrities – including Matthew Wolfenden, Wayne Sleep and Mark Foster – recreated the famous strip scene from the Full Monty movie.

Joining Coleen on the ‘Ladies’ Night’ version will be broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale actress Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna, former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, actress Helen Lederer, TV legend Ruth Madoc and presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford.

All have the issue of breast cancer awareness close to their hearts, with Coleen’s sister Bernie having bravely but tragically fought the disease before her death in 2013.

Coleen said: “The boys were so amazing last year and I loved watching the show from home, so I can’t quite believe I’ll be taking part myself this time with a group of fabulous ladies who, like me, have all been touched by the shadows cancer casts over us.

“Although I’m terrified about what I’ve let myself in for, considering I won’t even wear a bikini on the beach let alone get my kit off in front of 2,500 people and millions at home, but getting women to talk about breast cancer checks is way more important than any body hang-ups or nerves I’ve got.

“We are determined to give the audience a show they will never forget and hopefully raise awareness that could help save lives.”

The ladies will be tasked to put on a show-stopping performance, and will experience a trip to the Moulin Rouge in Paris for inspiration as well as calling on designer Julian MacDonald for their costumes, as well as coaching from dance star Ashley Banjo.

A new special of The Real Full Monty is also being filmed, with presenter Alexander Armstrong and Ashley once more running the show, and celebrities TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent, presenter Jeff Brazier, The Wanted’s Tom Parker, Eastenders actor John Partridge, ex-Arsenal footballer John Hartson and retired rugby International Ugo Monye all involved.

A spokesman said: “The standard has been set and the ladies have a lot to prove. But motivated by the need to get women talking about self-checking their breasts, they will take get their own empowering moment of glory.”