Chipping singer Evie Plumb raises thousands at homecoming gig for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Preston

Chipping songstress Evie Plumb helped to raise more than £9,000 for cancer services in Preston.

The singer performed at Chipping Memorial Hall, in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Besides the opportunity to hear Evie, who grew up in the village before moving to the Lake District with her family, those there enjoyed a hot buffet supper by Tim Slater, of Waddington’s Country Kitchen, and a DJ set by Longridge’s Tom Eccleston.

Chipping’s Ribble Valley Borough Council representative Coun Simon Hore, who was the event’s MC, also presided over an auction and raffle.

The evening was organised by clerk to Chipping Parish Council Barbara Green, with help from villager Shirley Fletcher, parish councillors and other villagers.

It was Barbara’s second Rosemere fund-raising evening of the year as in February, she had joined friends in hosting a bingo night for the charity in the memorial hall and raised £700.

Barbara said: “Evie was fantastic. It was a great night and there were some very generous donations by way of thanks for the work of Rosemere Cancer Centre, where a number of villagers are currently undergoing treatment.”

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancashire fund-raising co-ordinator, said: “When Barbara told me how much the evening had raised, I was quite overwhelmed as it was far more than I had anticipated. We are incredibly grateful to Barbara and those who helped her stage the event and to everyone, who turned out to support it and make it so successful.”

